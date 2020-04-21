NASDAQ: FSCT Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Forescout Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Forescout Technologies, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: FSCT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Forescout Technologies, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FSCT stocks, concerns whether certain Forescout Technologies, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company's pipeline, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



