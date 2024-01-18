NASDAQ: GDHG Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

An investor, who purchased shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 20, 2024. NASDAQ: GDHG investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



China based Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. : On November 13, 2023, Hindenburg Research revealed Golden Heaven overstated business performance for parks Golden Heaven owns. Golden Heaven also failed to disclose judgement against its CEO from alleged fraud which resulted in Qiong Jin being restricted from travel. Court orders determined the headquarters address be shuttered.



Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG) declined from $24.99 per share to $11.01 per share on November 13, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between April 13, 2023 and November 13, 2023, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Golden Heaven's amusement parks are in generally poor condition, that Golden Heaven materially overstated the number of visitors to its amusement parks and overall growth prospects, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



Those who purchased shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.