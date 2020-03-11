NASDAQ: GERN Shareholder Notice: Deadline on March 23, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Geron Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on March 23, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) over alleged securities laws violations by Geron Corporation.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) common shares between March 19, 2018 and September 26, 2018, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 19, 2018 and September 26, 2018, the defendants: misled investors about the results of a clinical drug study of imetelstat called IMbark; and that as a result, defendants' statements about Geron's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



