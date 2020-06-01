NASDAQ: GOSS Investor Notice: Deadline on June 2, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Gossamer Bio, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on June 2, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS).



Investors who purchased shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 2, 2020. NASDAQ: GOSS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the materials supporting Gossamer's IPO, and certain of Gossamer's post-IPO public filings, misled investors or otherwise omitted material facts relevant to Gossamer's GB001 drug and its related clinical trials and studies. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis'oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



