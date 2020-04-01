NASDAQ: GPOR Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Gulfport Energy Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Gulfport Energy Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 27, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation disclosed that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, "should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements."



Gulfport Energy Corporation further advised investors that "the Company has reassessed its conclusions regarding its disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019 in light of the misstatements," and, "[a]s a result, the Company has determined that a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting existed as of September 30, 2019, and therefore the Company has concluded that its disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019 were not effective."



The plaintiff claims that between May 3, 2019, and February 27, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that a material weakness existed in Gulfport's internal control over financial reporting, that accordingly, Gulfport's disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective, that as a result, Gulfport's financial statements contained multiple misstatements, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.