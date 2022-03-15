NASDAQ: GRAB Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Grab Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2022 -- Grab Holdings Limited is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) concerning whether a series of statements by Grab Holdings Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Singapore based Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia.



On April 13, 2021, Grab Holdings Limited that it would go public in the U.S. through a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp., a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC" or blank-check company). The transaction raised gross proceeds of $4.5 billion in the largest-ever U.S. public market debut by a Southeast Asian company. Grab Holdings Limited's common stock began trading on the NASDAQ on December 2, 2021 under the ticker symbol GRAB.



At the time of the merger, Peter Oey, Grab's Chief Financial Officer, stated that "[o]ur mobility business has been rising as lockdowns have been relaxed. Our payments business also continues to grow. We're seeing all strong signs."



On March 3, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited announced that its revenues had declined 44% from the prior quarter. Grab Holdings Limited further disclosed that it suffered a loss of $3.6 billion in full year 2021, with a $1.1 billion loss in the fourth quarter alone, nearly double the loss Grab reported in the same quarter a year earlier. In contrast to the statements he made at the time of the merger, Peter Oey attributed the poor financial results to "invest[ing] heavily" in driver incentives and stated that it would take one or two quarters "to get that equilibrium between drivers and riders, between supply and demand."



Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) declined from $14.93 per share in November 2021 to as low as $3.09 per share on March 3, 2022.



