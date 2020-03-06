NASDAQ: GRPN Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Groupon, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- An investigation was announced over possible securities laws violations by Groupon, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chicago, IL based Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. On February 18, 2020, Groupon, Inc. reported fourth-quarter sales of $612.3 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $709.35 million and 23.46% decrease over sales of $799.93 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $227.2 million in 2019, missing the $270 million estimate that the Company affirmed on a November 2019 conference call.



