NASDAQ: HAFC Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Hanmi Financial Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Hanmi Financial Corporation .



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Hanmi Financial directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On March 26, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Hanmi Financial Corporation over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleged that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company – in the millions, that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



On September 17, 2020, an amended Complaint was filed and on November 2, 2020, the Defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended Complaint.



On March 17, 2021, the Court issued an Order granting Defendants' Motion to Dismiss but gave leave to amend the complaint.



On April 6, 2021, a second amended Complaint was filed and on May 21, 2021, the Defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the second amended Complaint.



On August 15, 2022, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



