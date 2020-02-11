NASDAQ: HAFC Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Hanmi Financial Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Hanmi Financial Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Hanmi Financial Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Los Angeles, CA based Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. On January 28, 2020, Hanmi Financial Corporation announced its financial results for the 2019 fiscal fourth quarter. Therein, Hanmi Financial Corporation reported net income of $3.1 million for fourth quarter 2019, which included "a $6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to [a] previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship." According to Hanmi's President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee, "[w]ith the loans comprising this relationship maturing on December 31, 2019, [Hanmi] received current appraisals on the personal property securing the relationship and ha[s] provided for a specific allowance at the lower range of the appraised values."



