NASDAQ: HFFG Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by HF Foods Group Inc.

Greensboro, NC based HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.



On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that HF Foods engaged in "massive undisclosed related-party transactions," that shareholder money was "spent on exotic supercars," and that the Company had an "outrageous fundamental valuation."



The plaintiff claims that between August 23, 2018 and March 23, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions, that HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds, that HF Foods was "gaming" the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



