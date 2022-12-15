NASDAQ: HGEN Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Humanigen, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2022 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Humanigen, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: HGEN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Humanigen, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: HGEN stocks, concerns whether certain Humanigen, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that lenzilumab was less effective in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients than Defendants had represented, that as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the lenzilumab EUA and the ACTIV-5/BET-B study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint, that accordingly, lenzilumab's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



