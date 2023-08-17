NASDAQ: HRMY Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Plymouth Meeting, PA based Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. On March 28, 2023, before the market opened, market analyst Scorpion Capital published a report on Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.. The report alleged, among other things, that Harmony's drug, Wakix (pitolisant), is unsafe and causes heart-related issues (including sudden cardiac death) to occur in patients who are otherwise healthy. The report further alleged that, to obtain approval for Wakix from the United States Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), Harmony Biosciences obtained approval in foreign nations with allegedly lax drug safety controls, such as Russia, before tricking the FDA into approving the drug based on the prior approvals. The report also alleged that the company engaged in kickback schemes to pay physicians to use its drugs, has a sham patent portfolio, and engages in false advertising. Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) declined to as low as $29.81 per share on March 28, 2023.



