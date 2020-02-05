NASDAQ: HSDT Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Helius Medical Technologies, Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On July 09, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claims that between November 9, 2017 and April 10, 2019, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the clinical study on the use of PoNS did not produce statistically significant results regarding the effectiveness of the treatment; (2) that, as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company's application for regulatory clearance; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of PoNS; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.