NASDAQ: HYW Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Hywin Holdings Ltd.

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Hywin Holdings Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China.



Hywin Holdings Ltd. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over 1.94 billion CNY for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2022, to over 2.09 billion CNY for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2023, and that its Net Income over those respective time periods declined from 235.86 million CNY to 120.27 million CNY.



On December 14, 2023, Hywin Holdings Ltd disclosed that redemption issues had been reported on certain asset-backed products previously distributed by the Company with clients demanding repayment from the Company. Hywin stated that it would be conducting an internal investigation.



Shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW) declined from 7.31 per share on November 24, 2023, as low as $1.21 per share on January 17,2024.



