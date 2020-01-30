NASDAQ: IDEX Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Ideanomics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Certain directors of Ideanomics, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: IDEX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Ideanomics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: IDEX stocks, concerns whether certain Ideanomics, directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that costs associated with building out Ideanomics' U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company's bottom line performance, that as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance, that Ideanomics' margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable, and that as a result, Ideanomics' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



