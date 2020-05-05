NASDAQ: INO Investor Notice: Deadline on May 12, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 12, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO).



Investors who purchased shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) common shares between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, Inovio made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.



Those who purchased shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.