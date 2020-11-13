NASDAQ: IPHI Investor Notice: Investigation of Takeover of Inphi Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of Inphi Corporation is unfair to NASDAQ: IPHI stockholders.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Inphi Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: IPHI investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



San Jose, CA based Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally.



On Oct. 29, 2020, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, and Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement, today announced a definitive agreement, unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, under which Marvell will acquire Inphi in a cash and stock transaction.



Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the transaction consideration will consist of $66 in cash and 2.323 shares of stock of the combined company for each Inphi share. Based on a closing price of $38.21 per NASDAQ: MRVL share on October 28, 2020, investors in NASDAQ: IPHI shares will receive a value of approximately $154.76 per share.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: IPHI shares at $182 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: IPHI stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Inphi Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Inphi Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $294.49 million in 2018 to $365.63 million in 2019.



Shares of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) closed on November 2, 2020, at $137.85 per share.



