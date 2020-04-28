NASDAQ: IQ Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by iQIYI, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by iQIYI, Inc.



China based iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. On April 7, 2020, a report was published entitled "iQIYI: The Netflix of China? Good Luckin." wherein it detailed a series of alarming red flags about iQIYI.



Specifically, the report stated, "Our research shows us that iQIYI, Inc. ("IQ") was committing fraud well before its IPO in 2018 and has continued to do so ever since. Like so many other China-based companies who IPO with inflated numbers, IQ is unable to legitimately grow their business enough to true up their financial statements. We estimate IQ inflated its 2019 revenue by approximately RMB 8-13 billion, or 27%-44%". Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) declined to as low as $14.51 per hsare on April 7, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between March 29, 2018 and April 7, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that iQIYI inflated its revenue figures, that iQIYI inflated its user numbers, that iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.



