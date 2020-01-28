NASDAQ: IRTC Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Certain directors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. are under investigation on over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain iRhythm Technologies directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francisco, CA based iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $98.50 million in 2017 to $147.29 million in 2018 and that its Net Loss increased from $29.42 million in 2017 to $48.28 million in 2018.



Between March 13 and March 27, 2019, a series of reports alleged that the Company's revenue base relied on "an exceedingly generous, but increasingly fragile, reimbursement regime." These reports also alleged that iRhythm Technologies, Inc engaged in deceptive accounting practices.



On November 13, 2019, iRhythm disclosed its inability to file its quarterly report in a timely manner, citing accounting errors affecting prior periods that may result in correction of previously issued annual and quarterly financial statements.



Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) declined from $98.13 per share on February 27, 2019 to as low as $59.73 per share on December 20, 2019.



