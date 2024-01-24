NASDAQ: ISPR Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Ispire Technology Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2024 -- Ispire Technology Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Ispire Technology Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Los Angeles, CA based Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. On November 30, 2023, J Capital Research ("JCR") published a report on Ispire Technology Inc. entitled "Insider Enrichment Scheme Where ~30% of Revenue May Be Fabricated". The report alleged, among other things, that Ispire "appears to line its chairman's pockets by overpaying the Shenzhen factory he owns"; that "[o]riginal Chinese documents suggest . . . that a big chunk of supply may be fabricated"; and that "[o]ver 30% of sales are made by an undisclosed related-party - and we think a lot of those sales could be fake."



Those who purchased shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



