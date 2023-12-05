NASDAQ: JRVR Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 12, 2024. NASDAQ: JRVR investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 7, 2023, James River Group Holdings, Ltd. announced its third quarter 2023 financial results in a press release, wherein James River disclosed that it had "identified an error in the accounting for reinstatement premium . . . in its Excess & Surplus Lines segment" in the previously issued financial statements for the second quarter of 2023. Specifically, the error resulted in overstatements of net income of $7.8 million and $10.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as well as understatements of ceded written premium, and overstatements of net written premium and net earned premium of $9.4 million and $12.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Moreover, it had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting because the "Company's control over the review of the determination of when reinstatement premiums for reinsurance should be recognized did not operate effectively[.]"



The plaintiff claims that between August 7, 2023 and November 7, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that James River lacked effective internal controls regarding the recognition of reinstatement premiums for reinsurance; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its net income; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to restate its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



