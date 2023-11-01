NASDAQ: LESL Investor Alert: Deadline on November 7, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Leslie's, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 7, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL).



Investors who purchased shares of Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 7, 2023. NASDAQ: LESL stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) common shares between February 5, 2021 and July 13, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 5, 2021 and July 13, 2023, the Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that the Company's growth was caused by customers over purchasing products, that such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth, that the Company prolonged the inflated customer demand by warning customers that Leslie's could not "guarantee availability" of chemicals in the future, that any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



