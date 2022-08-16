NASDAQ: LILM Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Lilium N.V.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Lilium N.V.



Investors who are current long term investors in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Lilium N.V. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: LILM stocks, concerns whether certain Lilium N.V. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Lilium materially overstates the Lilium Jet's design and capabilities, that Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification, that Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet, that the SPAC-merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet, that Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding the Merger, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.