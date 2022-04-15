NASDAQ: LILM Shareholder Notice: Investigation over potential Securities Laws Violations by Lilium N.V.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2022 -- Lilium N.V. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Lilium N.V. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Wessling, Germany based Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods.



On March 14, 2022, a report was published by Iceberg Research on Lilium N.V. The report alleges that experts have "raised serious doubts about" the Company's Lilium Jet reaching its target range of flying 155 miles based on "its configuration of 36 ducted fans (recently reduced to 30) that devour power during takeoff and landing (hovering), and leaves little power for actual flight." According to the report, while the Company "promises its Jet has ready access to battery cells," one battery supplier is an associated company whose CEO was "accused by General Motors of misrepresenting battery performance while at his previous company."



Shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) declined from $5.10 per share on March 9, 2022, to as low as $2.16 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.