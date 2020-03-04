NASDAQ: LK Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Luckin Coffee Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Investors who purchased shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 13, 2020. NASDAQ: LK investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



China based Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. On January 31, 2020, an anonymous report was published alleging that Luckin Coffee Inc fabricated several financial figures, starting in the third quarter of 2019. The report claimed, among other things, that Luckin Coffee Inc inflated the number of items per store per day based on a review of over eleven thousand hours of store video and that Luckin inflated its net selling price per item by at least 12.3%.



The plaintiff claims that between November 13, 2019 and January 31, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that certain of Luckin's financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from "other products" were inflated, that Luckin's financial results thus overstated the Company's financial health and were consequently unreliable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



