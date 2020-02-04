NASDAQ: LNDC Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Landec Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Landec Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Landec Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Santa Clara, CA based Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. On January 2, 2020, Landec Corporation disclosed investigations by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and Department of Justice regarding "potential environmental and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ('FCPA') compliance matters associated with regulatory permitting" at a manufacturing plant in Mexico owned by Yucatan Foods, which Landec acquired in December 2018. Shares of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) declined from $12.09 per share on December 19, 2019 to as low as $9.48 per share on January 3, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.