NASDAQ: LOOP Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Loop Industries, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Loop Industries, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: LOOP stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Loop Industries, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: LOOP stocks, concerns whether certain Loop Industries directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop's purportedly proprietary process, that Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%, that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop's announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



