NASDAQ: LPCN Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Lipocine Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Lipocine Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: LPCN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Lipocine Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: LPCN stocks, concerns whether certain Lipocine directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the results from Lipocine's clinical studies of TLANDO were insufficient to demonstrate the drug's efficacy, that accordingly, Lipocine's third NDA for TLANDO was highly likely to be found deficient by the FDA, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.