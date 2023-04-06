NASDAQ: LPSN Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by LivePerson, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by LivePerson, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by LivePerson, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers.



On March 15, 2023, LivePerson, Inc. reported its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. LivePerson, Inc. also stated the company's subsidiary, WildHealth, participated in a Medicare demonstration program in 2022, offering certain non-core services that were reimbursed by Medicare. However, in November 2022, WildHealth was notified by Medicare that reimbursements for services rendered under the Program were being suspended pending further review.



Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) declined from $18.17 per share on February 03, 2023, to as low as $3.64 per share on March 20, 2023.



