NASDAQ: LPSN Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations by LivePerson, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by LivePerson, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by LivePerson, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers.



On November 7, 2019, LivePerson, Inc. reported its third quarter 2019 financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and said it expected a net loss per share of $0.35 til $0.40 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a net loss per share of $1.45 to $1.51 per share for the full year 2019.



On February 13, 2020, after the market closed, in connection with issuing fourth quarter 2019 financial results, LivePerson, Inc. reported a fourth quarter loss of $0.43 per share for the quarter compared to a loss of $0.11 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and missing the Company's prior forecast. Similarly, LivePerson reported a loss of $1.53 per share for the full year 2019, which also missed the Company's prior forecast.



Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) declined from $44.02 per share on January 22, 2020 to as low as $31.55 per share on February 20, 2020.



