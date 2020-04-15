NASDAQ: MAT Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Mattel, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Certain directors of Mattel, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Mattel, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: MAT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Mattel, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: MAT stocks, concerns whether certain Mattel directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) common shares between October 26, 2017 and August 9, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that Mattel, Inc. misled investors regarding its financial accounting in the last two quarters of 2017, as well as the efficacy of its internal controls.



Those who purchased shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



