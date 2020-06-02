NASDAQ: MBCN Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Middlefield Banc Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Middlefield Banc Corp.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Middlefield, OH based Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. Middlefield Banc Corp. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $44.17 million in 2018 to $46.22 million in 2019 and that its Net Income increased from $12.43 million in 2018 to $12.71 million in 2019.



Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) declined from $27.92 per share in December 2019 to as low as $12.00 per share on March 23, 2020.



