NASDAQ: MDRX Investor Alert: Deadline on January 22, 2024 in Lawsuit Against Veradigm Inc.

A deadline is coming up on January 22, 2024 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX).



Investors who purchased shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: January 22, 2024. NASDAQ: MDRX stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) common shares between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023 that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (ii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (iii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for Veradigm's products and services; (iv) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; and (v) Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices.



Those who purchased shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



