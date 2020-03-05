NASDAQ: MDXG Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at MiMedx Group Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at MiMedx Group Inc .



Investors who purchased shares of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain MiMedx Group directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On February 24, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against MiMedx Group Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that MiMedx was engaged in a "channel-stuffing" scheme designed to inappropriately recognize revenue that had not yet been realized, that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, and that that as a result of the foregoing, MiMedx's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading



