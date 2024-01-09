NASDAQ: ME Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by 23andMe Holding Co.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2024 -- 23andMe Holding Co. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by 23andMe Holding Co. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based 23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics testing company. 23andMe Holding Co. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $271.89 million for the 12 months that ended on March 31, 2022, to $299.48 million for the 12 months that ended on March 31, 2023, and that Net Loss increased from $217.49 million for the 12 months that ended on March 31, 2022 to $311.65 for the 12 months that ended on March 31, 2023.



In October 2023 23andMe Holding Co. disclosed that hackers had obtained some users' data, but stopped short of calling the incident a data breach. It was later revealed that the breach reportedly affected 6.9 million individuals in total.



Share of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) declined from $3.13 per share in December 2022 to as low as $0.61 per share in October 2023.



Those who purchased shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com