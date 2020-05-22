NASDAQ: MESA Shareholder Notice: Deadline on June 1, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Mesa Air Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 1, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA).



Investors who purchased shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 1, 2020. NASDAQ: MESA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement that was issued in connection with Mesa's August 2018 IPO featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Mesa Air Group's operational performance was poor and below industry standards, that Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel, that Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts, that Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance, that then-existing "risks" had already materialized, that Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



