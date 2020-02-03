NASDAQ: MGP Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at MGP Ingredients, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- Certain directors of MGP Ingredients, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: MGPI shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain MGP Ingredients, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Atchison, KS based MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. On January 17, 2020, MGP Ingredients, Inc announced that it expects to miss previously forecasted sales and earnings guidance. Just on last quarter's conference call, the Company's CEO stated when referring to full-year results, "so we feel very good about that outlook. And that's why we're so confident in our ability to reconfirm our guidance."



