NASDAQ: MORF Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Morphic Holding, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2023 -- Morphic Holding, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Waltham, MA based Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $19.79 million in 2021 to $70.8 million in 2022 and that its Net Loss declined from $95.54 million in 2021 to $59.04 million in 2022.



On September 22, 2023, the Company released abstract data from its EMERALD-1 Phase 2a trial for its drug candidate, MORF-057. Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.



Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) declined from $63.08 per share on June 12, 2023, to as low as $19.37 per share on October 27, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.