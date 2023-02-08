NASDAQ: MRCY Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Mercury Systems, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Mercury Systems, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Andover, MA based Mercury Systems, Inc., a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. On July 26, 2022, Glass House Research released a short report regarding Mercury Systems, Inc's operations. The report states, "Based on our analysis, we believe that much of the recent sales growth was attributable to prematurely recognizing revenue. With respect to the company's already diminished cash flow figures, we believe stated free cash flow fails to consider the company's delay of payment to suppliers and the massive amount of cash spent on acquisitions. When including these items, free-cash-flow would have been abysmal for FY2022 and prior". Following this report, Mercury's stock price fell sharply.



Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) declined from $72.28 per share on March 07, 2022, to as $44.04 per share on August 03, 2022.



