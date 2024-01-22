NASDAQ: MSS Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Maison Solutions Inc.

An investor, who purchased shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Maison Solutions Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 04, 2024.



In October 2023, Maison Solutions Inc conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 2,500,00 shares of Class A common stock at $4.00 per share.

Then on December 15, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report about Maison Solutions Inc, alleging a number of "red flags" concerning potentially illegal activities. Hindenburg reported that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, John Xu, is also the President of J&C International Group ("J&C") a company which "support[s] immigration services for high-net-worth Chinese investors" and that J&C, Xu, and an alleged related entity, Hong Kong Supermarkets, allegedly used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program. Hindenburg's investigation further revealed that the Company may be "being pumped by WhatsApp chat rooms" with screenshots of chatrooms showing "trading plans."



Shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) declined to as low as $0.865 per share during January 11, 2024.



The plaintiff claims that between October 5, 2023 and December 15, 2023, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party, that the Company's CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



