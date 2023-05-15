NASDAQ: MTTR Alert: Investigation Announced for Investors How Lost Money with Share of Matterport, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) shares over potential securities laws violations by Matterport, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Matterport, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Sunnyvale, CA based Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world.



On July 22, 2021, Matterport, Inc. and Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, today announced the completion of their business combination.



Since then, shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) declined to as low as $2.20 per share on May 3, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



