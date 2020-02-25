NASDAQ: MYGN Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Myriad Genetics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Certain directors of Myriad Genetics, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: MYGN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Myriad Genetics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Myriad Genetics, Inc. stocks, concerns whether certain Myriad Genetics, directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that GeneSight lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits, that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test's purported benefits, that Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA's requested changes to GeneSight, that Myriad's acquisition of Counsyl – and thereby, Foresight – caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company's revenue, and that as a result, Myriad's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times



