NASDAQ: NEO Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at NeoGenomics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at NeoGenomics, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain NeoGenomics, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On November 4, 2021, NeoGenomics, Inc. reported its third quarter financial results. In addition, NeoGenomics announced a "leadership team transition". NeoGenomics said that its current CFO led the company through multiple acquisitions, financing events, and navigated the company through the financial challenges associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic and will be namad Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer as of January 1, 2022. NeoGenomics said that William Bonello, who currently is NeoGenomics' President of its Informatics Division, will be named CFO as of January 1, 2022.



Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) declined from $47.13 per share on November 1, 2021, to $35.71 per share on November 26, 2021.



