NASDAQ: NRXP Investor Notice: Deadline on March 21, 2022 in Lawsuit Against NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 21, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP).



Investors who purchased shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 21, 2022. NASDAQ: NRXP stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) common shares between June 1, 2021 and November 4, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 1, 2021 and November 4, 2021, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ZYESAMI EUA Application contained insufficient data regarding the potential benefits and risks of ZYESAMI; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ZYESAMI EUA Application in its present form; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About:

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.