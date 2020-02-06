NASDAQ: NTAP Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at NetApp, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Certain directors of NetApp, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: NTAP stocks follows a lawsuit filed against NetApp, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: NTAP stocks, concerns whether certain NetApp, directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized, that the Company's revenue would be materially impacted, that the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance, and that as a result, NetApp's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times



