NASDAQ: NTNX Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Nutanix, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Nutanix, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: NTNX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Nutanix, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: NTNX stocks, concerns whether certain Nutanix directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company maintained deficient internal controls relating to its use of licensed software and expense management, that as a result of these deficiencies, the Company improperly used third-party evaluation software for business purposes over a multi-year period, that investigation and remediation of the foregoing—i.e., by paying vendors the full cost to use their software for business purposes—would cause the Company to incur significant expenses, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



