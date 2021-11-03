NASDAQ: NVAX Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Novavax, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2021 -- Novavax, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) concerning whether a series of statements by Novavax, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Gaithersburg, MD based Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. Novavax, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $18.66 million in 2019 to $475.59 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $132.69 million in 2019 5o $418.25 million in 2020.



On October 19, 2021, Politico published an article entitled "'They rushed the process': Vaccine maker's woes hamper global inoculation campaign." The Politico article reported, in relevant part, that Novavax "faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture a shot that meets regulators' quality standards" with respect to Covid-19 vaccination. The Politico article cited anonymous sources as stating that Novavax's "issues are more concerning than previously understood" and that the Company could take until the end of 2022 to resolve its manufacturing issues and win regulatory authorizations and approvals.



Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) declined from $174.64 per share on October 15, 2021, to $121.35 per share on October 20, 2021.



