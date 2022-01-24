NASDAQ: NVEI Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Wrongdoing at Nuvei Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2022 -- Certain directors of Nuvei Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Nuvei Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Canadian based Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. On December 8, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management published a research report regarding Nuvei, alleging inaccuracies in the Company's claims of growth. The report claims that Nuvei "has covered up a pattern of business failures, lack of organic growth, and a web of relationships with individuals connected to major Ponzi Schemes and alleged fraudulent activities." Furthermore, while Nuvei is reporting "remarkable financial success," Spruce Point asserts that the Company's financial disclosures are "weak" and that "results are being temporarily enhanced from concentrated exposure to high risk gaming and eCommerce."



Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) declined from $123.00 per share on November 09, 2021, to as low as $43.10 per share on December 08, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.