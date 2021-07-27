NASDAQ: OCGN Shareholder Notice: Deadline on August 17, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Ocugen, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 17, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN)) common shares between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, Ocugen, Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the information submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was insufficient to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"), that Ocugen, Inc would not file an EUA with the FDA, and that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Ocugen's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



