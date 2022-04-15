NASDAQ: OKTA Investor Notice: Investigation over possible Securities Laws Violations by Okta, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Okta, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Okta, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. On March 22, 2022, Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) confirmed that in January 2022 the Company had experienced a data breach caused by a hacking group known as Lapsus$, which potentially affected as many as 366 Okta customers. Separately, Okta, Inc. was downgraded by Raymond James from "strong buy" to "market perform," citing a "continually disconnected CIAM go-to-market strategy (i.e. still separate reps for Auth0/Okta, no communication to incent channel cross-sell, no evidence of improved technology/integration [...]) While partners were willing to trust Okta's track record, the handling of its latest security incident adds to our mounting concerns."



